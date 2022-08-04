BOSTON (WHDH) - Although Thursday was Boston’s hottest August 4 in 94 years, the workday could not stop for Boston’s working class. Not even for a founding father.

As most walked down the streets of Boston clad in shorts and t-shirts, one man was sporting an 18th century-style jacket, woolen leggings and buckle shoes.

“It adds 10 pounds to my body weight,” said a man portraying Benjamin Franklin as part of a tour. “It’s wool and it’s difficult.”

As temperatures peaked above 96 degrees in the afternoon, even some born in tropical climates were uncomfortable in the sweltering sun. Alex Philogene, born in Haiti, planned on being seaside to gain relief.

“I’m used to it,” said Philogene. “But I’m about to go to the beach with my friend.”

Emily Jesher shared with 7NEWS the extra precautions she was taking exercise while staying safe in the oppressive heat.

“I’m okay. I’ll definitely have to hydrate way more,” said Jesher. “Also try not to come out in the middle of the day for actual runs. “

According to health officials, dizziness, nauseous, and headaches can all be signs of dehydration and heat stroke.

“Pay attention to your body,” urged Lauren Rice, an emergency room physician at Tufts Medical Center. “If you’re starting to feel unwell at all, give yourself a break, get yourself some water.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)