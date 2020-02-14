Bostonians can bring a photo of their ex to Burger King and score a free Whopper on Valentine’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Have a picture of your ex laying around? Bostonians can bring a photo of their former flame to Burger King and score a free Whopper on Valentine’s Day.

The offer is good all day Friday and is part of a partnership with Warner Brothers to promote “Birds of Prey.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone except your horrible ex,” Burger King said in a tweet. “You can turn your ex-flame into a flame-grilled whopper.”

Residents of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City can also capitalize on a free meal.

happy valentine's day to everyone except your horrible ex. today in LA, SF, BOS, and NYC, you can turn your ex-flame into a flame-grilled whopper.

xo, #burgerquinn — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 14, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)