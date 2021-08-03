BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston business owners said they would welcome a vaccine mandate after one was ordered in New York City, but while Mayor Kim Janey is considering the plan she said she wants to encourage vaccinations without requiring them.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio said proof of vaccination will be required for patrons to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues in the city. Adriana De Stefano, who owns Caffe’ Paradiso in the North End, said she supported a similar measure in Boston.

“I see too many customers that come in from all over the United States. and I just don’t trust their word that they are totally vaccinated or not,” De Stefano said.

Janey said she was considering a mandate but did not commit to one.

“When it comes to what businesses may choose to do, we know those things are difficult to enforce when it comes to vaccines,” Janey said. “instead, we want to lean in heavy on our partnerships in the community to make sure everyone has access to the life-saving vaccine.

Elise Caira, the owner of Fixx Fitness Studio in Southie, said all her instructors and staff are fully vaccinated. But she isn’t requiring members to be vaccinated and is waiting for guidance from the city and state.

“At the end of the day for us, we’re a small community studio, we see the same faces day after day,” Caira said. “So we trust our clients that everyone is looking out for each other and they’re going to make the best decision for our community.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)