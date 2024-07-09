Related How to keep your dogs safe and healthy during summer heat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians did whatever they could to keep cool amid the intense heat Tuesday — including hanging out at the local pools and splash pads.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat advisory for the city from Tuesday through Friday, as high temperatures are expected to reach into the high 80s and heat index expected in the 90s. The city typically declares a heat advisory when three or more days of 90 degrees heat index are predicted in the forecast.

“While this is not a heat emergency, we are advising people to take the necessary precautions such as taking breaks when working outside, staying hydrated, and checking on each other in the heat,” Wu said in a statement Tuesday.

The sweltering weather has impacted how people use public transit in the city.

“Usually I like to walk to and from work — I work right downtown — but this week, I’ve been taking the train to and from and it helps a little bit. Even that two-second walk from Park Street into the office is a little tough, but making the most of it,” said Zack Schuele.

“Maybe I’ll go take a little dip in the water right there. It’s nice,” he continued, eyeing the fountains on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Many people walking the streets of Boston held umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun.

Splash pads and pools are open throughout the city, and residents can also seek relief from the heat inside the various Boston Public Library locations.

The City of Boston advised residents to stay hydrated and keep cool with frequent cold showers, shade, air conditioning, and fans. People should also limit their outdoor activity to the morning and evening, the city said.

Bostonians should be extra careful from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet radiation is strongest, the city said.

A full list of heat safety tips can be found on the city’s website.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)