BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston held a protest Thursday to speak out against the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

The group Mass Action Against Police Brutality rallied in solidarity with Nichols’ family outside the State House.

Nichols died after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop last month.

The demonstrators are calling for changes to policing across the country, including in Massachusetts.

The officers accused of beating Nichols to death are now facing second degree murder charges.

