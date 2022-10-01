BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Bostonians braved rainy conditions in front of the State House to protest against the Iranian government.

“It’s just brought out so much anger, so much hurt from all of us,” said protest organizer Camilia Taheri. “We can’t keep silent.”

The protest in Boston was just one of the 176 protests happening in the U.S. and around the world Saturday, which echo those in Iran over the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

“Women of Iran have been repressed, our children have been repressed, they have given up hope,” said protester Arezou Goli. “The minds and brains of Iranians have left and went to different parts of the world, including Boston.”

“About three weeks ago, a young woman– just because she was showing her hair– Mahsa Amini, they killed her,” said protester Medi Mirnasiri. “That is not right.”

Amini’s death has become a symbol of the oppression Iranian women have faced for decades.

Thousands have also taken to the streets in Iran following Amini’s death, and several protesters have died.

“Protesters have been taken away, they’ve been killed on the streets, they shut down our internet so we have no voice to talk with the world,” Taheri said. “So we are here today to be their voice, to be here for Mahsa Amini and so many other Mahsa Aminis out there.

For Iranians living in Boston, seeing the images coming from their homeland is heartbreaking.

“(It’s) very difficult. I wish I was there, and I wish I would be with the people in Iran and putting my life also in danger,” Goli said. “I don’t care.”

“It’s time to put a stop to this madness, it’s time to get rid of this evil regime that has been suppressing Iran for over 43 years,” Mirnasiri said. ‘The world needs to know.”

Organizers are also encouraging attendees of the protest to contact their local lawmakers and urge them to increase sanctions on Iran.

