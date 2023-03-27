BOSTON (WHDH) - An ad for the We ❤ NYC campaign in New York City has caused a stir with an apparent Boston-bashing message.

“We get more done by 8 a.m. than Boston does in a day,” the sign says

Locally, those in Boston reacted to the ad on Monday.

“I think that’s BS,” one person told 7NEWS.

“I don’t like that whatsoever,” another said.

Another person called the sign “a cheap shot.”

A photo of the ad posted on Twitter prompted reaction.

aside from the abominable design, this we ❤️ nyc publicity campaign is also very rude pic.twitter.com/hh1dLjWcaI — deb (@butlikesrsly) March 26, 2023

On the streets of Boston, Sal Giarratani shared his thoughts.

“Oh, they’re bad, that’s bad,” Giarratani said. “No, I don’t think they get anything done half the time.”

“Foolish, foolish, that’s so untrue,” Vicki Helali said. “Bostonians and Boston is far superior to New York City.”

Responding to the swipe, some in Boston sent their own message in response on Monday.

“Sorry you feel that way, but I think everybody on the east coast knows Boston rocks,” one person said.

We ❤ NYC describes itself on its website as a 21st century version of the 1970s I ❤ NY campaign.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and the Partnership for New York City launched the campaign last week, calling it “a civic campaign to showcase the city’s strengths and mobilize New Yorkers in every community.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)