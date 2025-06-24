BOSTON (WHDH) - With a heat emergency in effect through Tuesday, Bostonians have been busy finding ways to beat the heat, from cooling off on splash pads to diving into the Charles River.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits, leaving residents to explore any options to get some relief.

“A little bit more of a breeze here when you’re by the river, which is kind of nice to feel,” said park goer Peggy Scott.

Jenn Pibor and her children found a couple ways to escape the high temperatures Monday.

“Today’s day one of Mom summer camp,” Pibor said. “So we went to the aquarium first, and now we’re just playing in the splash pad.”

On Tuesday there is another outdoor option set to make a splash – the Boston Common Frog Pond is back open for the season.

Officials are stressing the importance of keeping cool during the heat emergency; Mayor Michelle Wu encouraged people to take care of one another.

““Have water, make sure you’re hydrated, check on your neighbors,” she said. “If you are inside and you don’t have air conditioning, for example, the city has different locations, so please reach out.”

The MBTA warned riders that trains are running on reduced speeds to make up for heat-related stress on the tracks, which could result in longer wait times.

