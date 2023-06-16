BOSTON (WHDH) - City Hall Plaza added some funk Friday with the annual Donna Summer Disco Party.

The event, running until 9 p.m., lets guests boogie the night away to music from disco legend and Dorchester native Donna Summer.

O’Mega Red will be performing his song “Angel” featuring Donna Summer, and there will be a special tribute performance by Mary Gaines Bernard, Summer’s sister and backing vocalist.

At no cost people can enjoy music, along with glow sticks, colorful lights and a roller rink.

