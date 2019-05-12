Boston’s annual Duckling Day Parade held in Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual Duckling Day Parade was held Sunday in Boston’s Public Garden.

For more than 30 years, the Friends of the Public Garden have held the parade to celebrate the classic children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey.

Bronze statues of the book’s characters, Mrs. Mallard and her ducklings, have a permanent home in the Public Garden.

Led by the Harvard University Marching Band, Children dressed like ducklings paraded through the Boston Common to the Public Garden near the famous Make Way for Ducklings sculptures.

