Boston’s annual Duckling Day Parade held in Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) — The annual Duckling Day Parade was held Sunday in Boston’s Public Garden.

For more than 30 years, the Friends of the Public Garden have held the parade to celebrate the classic children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robery McCloskey. Bronze statues of the book’s characters, Mrs. Mallard and her ducklings, have a permanent home in the Public Garden.

Hundreds of children paraded through the garden dressed like ducklings. There was also face-painting and games and, of course, a reading station to read the book itself.

