Boston’s annual Seafood Expo postponed due to coronavirus fears

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s 40th annual North American Seafood Expo has been postponed until further notice due to escalating coronavirus fears.

The event was slated to take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 15-17 but it will no longer take place as scheduled as organizers look at other options, Diversified Communications announced Tuesday.

“This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry. We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety, and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable,” Diversified Communications said.

Expo organizers say they are committed to finding a solution to deliver an event this year to ensure business continuity to the seafood industry.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority said, “Diversified Communications’ decision to not go forward with the Seafood Expo creates a significant financial loss for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, our vendors and contractors, hotel and restaurant partners, and thousands of tradeshow and hospitality workers who participate in putting on a show of this magnitude.”

Diversified Communications added that the 2020 event might look different when it eventually takes place but that it will continue to provide opportunities to connect suppliers and buyers in the industry.

