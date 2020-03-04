Boston’s annual Seafood Expo postponed due to escalating coronavirus fears

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s 40th annual North American Seafood Expo has been postponed until further notice due to escalating coronavirus fears.

The event was slated to take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 15-17 but it will no longer take place as scheduled as organizers look at other options, Diversified Communications announced Tuesday.

“This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry. We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety, and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable,” Diversified Communications said.

Expo organizers say they are committed to finding a solution to deliver an event this year in order to ensure business continuity to the seafood industry.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority said, “Diversified Communications’ decision to not go forward with the Seafood Expo creates a significant financial loss for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, our vendors and contractors, hotel and restaurant partners, and thousands of tradeshow and hospitality workers who participate in putting on a show of this magnitude.”

Diversified Communications added that the 2020 event might look different when it eventually takes place but that it will continue to provide opportunities to connect suppliers and buyers in the industry.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh also released a statement that read, “We are taking every precaution to keep people in Boston healthy and safe. We are confident that through the Boston Public Health Commission’s work with our state and federal partners, Boston is a safe place to host events like this one.”

This news comes as cases of coronavirus rise to more than 100 in the United States, with nine confirmed deaths all in Washington state.

New Hampshire health officials announced their second presumptive case of coronavirus, saying a man from Grafton County tested positive for the virus. The test results have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

In Massachusetts, officials say the risk remains low, with one confirmed case of coronavirus and one presumptive positive.

Gov. Charles D. Baker has said that if this becomes a statewide health emergency, they are ready to handle it.

President Donald J. Trump says the country is trying to stay on top of it as well.

“We’re moving aggressively to accelerate the process of developing a vaccine,” he said. “I met yesterday with the biggest drug companies, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson and many of the other great companies, and a lot of good things are happening.”

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest coronavirus updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)