BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Belle of the Ball Boutique Day was held on Saturday and hosted girls from across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The annual event provides area teens with free prom dresses and accessories.

More 6,000 high school students have been outfitted by the program since it launched nearly 20 years ago.

