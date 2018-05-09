Boston’s bike share system gets a blue makeover

BOSTON (WHDH) - A widespread city bike share is getting a partnership and a colorful upgrade.

Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Hubway bikes are being rebranded as Blue Bikes in an upgrade to the city’s bike share system that will include new bikes, new stations, and mobile app features.

The “Blue Bikes” feature longer seats, better grips, improved gear shifting, and increased visibility that will bring 3,000 bikes — up from the current 1,800 bikes — by the end of next year. Additionally, single fare ride purchases will now be available for $2.50.

As part of the six-year agreement, Blue Cross will brand the bikes, but the system will continue to be municipally owned and operated by Motivate International, Inc.

Boston, Cambridge, Brookline, and Somerville all participate in the bike share system.

Blue Bikes have already been rolled out in some parts of the city.

To celebrate the launch, Blue Cross is sponsoring a Free Ride Day on May 18 to encourage use of the bike share system.

You can find more information about the promotion and the Blue Bikes by opening the Blue Bikes app on your mobile device

