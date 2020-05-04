Boston’s Biogen conference cited in CDC report as event that helped spread coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Biogen conference was named as a major event that played a notable role in the early United States spread of COVID-19 in a recently released report on the virus.

About 100 of the 175 people who attended the two-day conference at the Marriott Long Wharf at the end of January tested positive for the coronavirus.

The CDC confirmed that the event led to more cases in Massachusetts, as well as in communities where the infected people traveled to afterward, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, and Florida.

Mardi Gras in Louisiana and a funeral in Albany, Georgia were also referenced in the report as significant events at the end of February that helped spread the virus.

The CDC also listed continued travel in the United States as a factor, along with a lack of testing, asymptomatic spread, and high-risk workplaces, such as nursing homes, hospitals, and meatpacking facilities.

