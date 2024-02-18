BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is set to continues this weekend’s Lunar New Year festivities with the annual Lion Dance Parade, which kicks off Sunday morning in Chinatown.

Harrison Avenue has been blocked off while crews set up barricades for the parade. The red paper lanterns were out lining the parade route, which signify good luck and success for businesses that hang them.

Dancers celebrating the Year of the Dragon will make their way through Chinatown during the section of the city’s largest annual event. Boston’s Chinatown is home to the third-largest Chinese community in the United States.

Businesses will also put offerings out for the dragons as a way of getting good luck in the New Year.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)