BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — A 48-foot white spruce has been chosen to serve a Boston’s next Christmas tree and will soon begin its trek from Nova Scotia as part of a decades-old tradition.

This year’s tree is being donated by L’Arche Cape Breton, a nonprofit that provides homes and work for people with disabilities. The 60-year-old tree sits on the nonprofit’s property on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, and will be cut down during a Nov. 10 ceremony.

Nova Scotia donates a tree to Boston every year as a token of gratitude for relief efforts by Bostonians after a munitions ship exploded in Halifax Harbor in 1917, killing or injuring thousands of people.

Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia’s minister of natural resources and renewables, called it a symbol of appreciation and friendship.

“We will never forget the kindness the people of Boston showed Nova Scotia following the tragedy of the Halifax Explosion,” he said in a statement.

The executive director of the nonprofit said the tradition “connects deeply with us.”

“In the service of our mission, we aspire to build the same values of relationship and gratitude every day,” Mukthar Limpao said in a statement.

The tree will be displayed on the Boston Common. It’s set to be shipped from Halifax on Nov. 15 in a container vessel.

