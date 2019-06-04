BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s City Hall Plaza will soon be getting a multi-million dollar face-lift as Mayor Martin Walsh attempts to make the space more welcoming and accessible for all.

The seven-acre plaza, which hosts events ranging from sports celebration to seasonal cultural festivals, will undergo renovations created by Sasaki, a global design firm specializing in urban design.

“Boston’s City Hall Plaza is a space visited by thousands of Boston residents each and every day,” Walsh said. “This renovation will turn our seven-acre space into a welcoming, accessible space for all, featuring new civic spaces for events to areas for families to enjoy together. Creating a new People’s Plaza will help us achieve our goals of making one of Boston’s most-used public spaces better for all residents.”

The first phase of the project includes updating civic spaces and programming capabilities, as well as adding infrastructure that will make the space more sustainable.

Funding this phase is included in Boston’s Capital Budget, in which $70 million in total project costs is designated.

A public community meeting with be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Plaza for a design presentation and discussion.

Click here for more information about the renovations.

