BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents have only a couple of days to secure proof of vaccination before the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor spaces goes into effect this weekend.

Beginning on Saturday, workers and patrons age 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry into indoor spaces in Boston — including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness facilities, and entertainment venues.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include the CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Monday announced a new tool that provides Massachusetts residents a way to digitally access their COVID-19 vaccine card and vaccination history.

All city workers will also be required to show proof of vaccination before the mandate goes into effect.

