BOSTON (WHDH) - A major change is coming to the admissions process for Boston’s exam schools.

Exam schools have to now consider prospective students’ socioeconomic standing and housing situation, in addition to their academic merits, during the admissions process.

The school committee unanimously approved the change in a vote Wednesday night.

It is set to take effect the following school year.

