Boston’s favorite swans to make long-awaited return to Public Garden lagoon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s most popular waterfowl will soon make their long-awaited return to the lagoon at the Public Garden for the summer.

After wintering at the Franklin Park Zoo, Romeo and Juliet will strut into the water on Friday, May 10, during the 31st annual “Return of the Swans” event, Boston Parks Commissioner Chris Cook announced Tuesday.

The swans will be returned to the lagoon following a parade that begins at the Beacon and Charles Street corner of the park near the “Make Way for Ducklings” statue.

Carts beautifully decorated by Boston’s Winston Flowers will help usher the swans to the release site.

Led by a brass band, the parade will continue to the George Washington Statue at the Commonwealth Avenue/Arlington Street entrance, over the pedestrian bridge, and end on the Boylston Street side of the lagoon for the official ceremony.

The event will get underway at 10:15 a.m.

