BOSTON (WHDH) - The FIFA World Cup Fan Festival at Boston’s City Hall Plaza is welcoming fans in again Friday afternoon after the opening was delayed nearly two hours because of high winds in the city.

The festival was originally scheduled to open at 2 p.m., but it was delayed until approximately 3:45 p.m. due to wind gusts. The winds were so strong they blew fabric off of the scaffolding of the massive screen that is set up inside for fans to watch the games. Crews were seen on bucket trucks fixing any issues before it was reopened.

Hundreds of fans had been lined up for more than a hour waiting for the space to open, and they are now beginning to trickle in for the remainder of the game between the United States and Australia.

The festival was also closed Thursday due to severe winds and rain in the region.

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