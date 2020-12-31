Boston’s First Night celebration going virtual this year due to pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds won’t be gathering at Copley Square in Boston on Thursday night to celebrate the end of 2020, but New Year’s Eve festivities will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

First Night Boston 2021 organizers have been busy planning an hours-long virtual experience for tonight that will try to keep with tradition.

First Night began 45 years ago as a way to celebrate the arts, culture and people of Boston.

Organizers were intent on keeping the tradition going by moving it online, that way people could enjoy safely without having to leave their homes.

“It’s too big of an event, too proud of a tradition to simply not have it at all this year,” T.K. Skenderian of First Night Boston said.

Tonight’s show, which can be streamed at firstnightboston.org, is expected to last just over three hours.

The festivities are expected to begin at 7 p.m.

