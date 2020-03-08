Boston’s first recreational marijuana shop set to open Monday morning in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first recreational marijuana store is set to open Monday morning in Dorchester.

Pure Oasis on Blue Hill Avenue is the city’s first recreational marijuana shop and the state’s first minority-owned marijuana business.

Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016 and has since opened over 30 stores across the state and one store in the Greater Boston Area.

To minimize traffic, city officials are urging customers to take public transportation when doors open at 11 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)