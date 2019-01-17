BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first recreational marijuana shop could be coming soon.

The city gave approval to Ascend Mass, LLC to build their pot shop on Friend Street.

They are awaiting approval from the state.

Mayor Marty Walsh says they will try to improve on the other recreational marijuana shops that opened in other parts of the state.

“We’re learning from those shops opening up,” he said. “In a way, I’m glad we weren’t the first because we didn’t expect in one shop the traffic and the congestion, so it allows us the opportunity to think about how we’re going to handle some of these different situations.”

There is no set timetable for when this pot shop will open.

