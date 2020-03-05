Boston’s first retail marijuana shop gets green light to open

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first retail marijuana shop and the state’s first minority-owned marijuana business has been given the green light to open for business.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday announced that Pure Oasis can commence adult-use retail operations in Dorchester at 430 Blue Hill Avenue on Monday, March 9.

Pure Oasis confirmed that they would be welcoming customers starting at 11 a.m. on Monday.

In a statement, co-owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart thanked Mayor Martin J. Walsh for supporting their business venture.

“It’s been a long, challenging journey, but it’s all been worth it,” Evans said in February after the CCC voted to approve the shop’s final license. “We’re excited to be where we are right now, but we’d also like to see more opportunities for people like us so that it’s not such a challenging road for people that come after us.”

Massachusetts currently has more than 30 retail marijuana locations, but only one is in Greater Boston: New England Treatment Access in Brookline.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued a notice authorizing Pure Oasis, LLC in Boston to commence adult-use retail operations in three calendar days (Monday, March 9) or later. It will be the first Economic Empowerment Applicant to open in the Commonwealth. https://t.co/EdC4fpsOUu — Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) March 5, 2020

