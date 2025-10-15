BOSTON (WHDH) - The final phase of the planned repositioning and restoration of the CITGO sign, one of Boston’s most notable landmarks, is now underway at Kenmore Square.

The sign, which has stood for more than 60 years, will be positioned 30 feet higher and 120 feet to the East to preserve the original view corridor, so it can be enjoyed for years to come.

People in the city said they are happy to hear it.

“It’s a landmark. it’s a beautiful thing. They should do everything they can to upkeep it,” said Ryan Kostecki, who’s in favor of preserving the sign.

City and state leaders are also excited about the news.

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey wrote: “Whether it’s fans going to Fenway for a Red Sox game, marathon participants on their final stretch of the race going through Kenmore Square, students walking along Commonwealth Avenue, or tourists coming to check out all that this great city has to offer, the CITGO Sign has long served as an iconic landmark for Boston residents and visitors of Boston.”

