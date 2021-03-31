Boston’s iconic duck boat tours to begin on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic duck boats will return to the streets when tours resume for the season on Thursday.

Boston Duck Tours announced Wednesday that tours will start at 10 a.m. at the Prudential Center, New England Aquarium, and the Museum of Science locations ahead of Opening Day at Fenway Park.

“It’s been a hell of a year to say the least. While we have suffered greatly due to COVID, we are eager to get back to giving the best tour in Boston,” Boston Duck Tours CEO Cindy Brown. “Being an outdoor activity, combined with our stringent cleaning and disinfecting policies, a Boston Duck Tour is a great option for visitors and locals alike.”

Guests and staff will be required to wear a mask and capacity on the boats has been reduced to allow for distancing between parties. Windows will also be open to allow for fresh air flow.

Tours can be booked online in advance.

Boston Duck Tours has carried over 11 million guests over the last 27 years.

