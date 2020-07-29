BOSTON (WHDH) - The 40-foot-tall Hood Milk Bottle situated next to the Boston Children’s Museum is undergoing a major renovation to its facade and infrastructure.

The giant Milk Bottle was built in 1943 by Arthur Gagner of Taunton to dispense homemade ice cream that he produced, making it one of America’s first fast-food drive-in restaurants.

The landmark stood on Route 44 in Taunton until it was abandoned in 1967. Hood later purchased the deteriorating structure, had it refurbished and then donated it to Boston Children’s Museum in 1977.

“We are thrilled that the iconic Milk Bottle will be getting a much-needed facelift. It has been a meeting place and beloved landmark outside Boston Children’s Museum for 43 years,” said Carole Charnow, museum president & CEO. “We are grateful that HP Hood is our partner and greatly value our long-term relationship with them.”

South Coast Improvement Company is the general contractor renovating the Milk Bottle which should be completed in about 120 days.

