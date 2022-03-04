BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will lift its indoor mask mandate for businesses and many other venues in the city on Saturday as COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in the right direction.

Residents and visitors to the city will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Those spaces include bars, restaurants, clubs, retail stores, shopping centers, gyms, fitness centers, museums, and other indoor entertainment venues.

The TD Garden also said that it will no longer require fans to wear masks at Bruins games, Celtics games, and other events come Saturday.

Individual events, seating locations and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines per the request of promoters, touring artists or league protocols, Garden officials noted.

Earlier this week, Wu said the decision to drop the mask mandate was made based on COVID-19 metrics showing continued improvement in the prevalence and severity of the pandemic in Boston.

“I’m grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months,” Wu said.

The Archdiocese of Boston lifted its mask mandate for public Masses on Feb. 28.

While masking indoors will no longer be mandated by the Boston Public Health Commission, the city says businesses, organizations, and employers are free to require patrons, employees, clients, and anyone else in their establishment to wear face coverings.

Mask requirements will remain in place at Boston Public Schools, state and federal buildings, health care facilities, congregate care settings, emergency shelter programs, correctional facilities, and for public and private transportation including the MBTA.

People who are at high risk for severe illness and those who are around high-risk individuals are encouraged to continue masking.

