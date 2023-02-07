BOSTON (WHDH) - This week marks the 45th anniversary of Boston’s historic Blizzard of ’78.

The storm dumped up to 40 inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island and hurricane force winds made waves that leveled homes on the shore.

Thousands of cars were abandoned on highways and thousands more people were stranded for days around New England.

Boston received 27.1 inches of snow during the blizzard, which held the city’s highest snowfall record until it was broken in 2003 when 27.6 inches fell.

It's been 45 years since the Blizzard of '78! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/DmfgzVks0i — A.J. Waterman (@AJWxMan) February 6, 2023

