BOSTON (WHDH) - Juneteenth celebrations kicked off Wednesday morning with the Embrace Inaugural Juneteenth Concert.

The concert honors Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King outside of the new Embrace statue in the Boston Common.

The concert is a new addition to the “Embrace Ideas Festival,” which celebrates art, culture and scholarship.

Governor Maura Healey joined the celebration, emphasizing the holiday’s importance.

“We’re proud that this community and this holiday have deep roots in Boston, and in Massachusetts, Juneteenth will be celebrated in countless ways,” Healey said at the concert. “Black history is American history. We will teach it. We will talk about it. We will embrace it.”

To celebrate, there will be speakers, panels and musical performances all throughout Boston for the next several days.

