Boston’s Lawn on D reopening Thursday with weekend of live music on tap

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Lawn on D in Boston is slated to reopen for an eight season on Thursday, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority announced.

The grassy, outdoor space will be operating under COVID-19 regulations set by the state and the city, but several big changes are in store compared to last year.

The Lawn’s famous swings and lawn games will be back, along with live music on weekends. Table reservations are no longer required and visitors will be able to order food and drinks directly from the bar.

Thursday’s launch will feature food, drinks, and lawn games starting at 3 p.m. and the celebration will continue with live bands on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The opening weekend schedule for the Lawn on D is as follows:

Friday, May 21: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Band: Search Party

Fronted by two dynamic female vocalists and engaging male vocalists, each with their own distinct sound and ability to harmonize beautifully, they play a full range of all your favorite Top 40 hits from the Motown era to today. They’re fun, energetic, and will keep you dancing all day/night long.

Saturday, May 22: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Band: Closing Time Boston

One of Boston’s most acclaimed bands plays legendary sets of high energy rock, top 40, and pop and country.

Sunday, May 23: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Band: The Wolfpack

Pop, rock and country covers filled with plenty of flair and swagger make The Wolfpack one of New England’s premier party bands! Combining the very best of yesterday with a healthy mix of the chart-topping hits of today, The Wolfpack has the right stuff for any celebration.

In accordance with updated state guidelines, capacity limits at the Lawn on D will be lifted starting on May 29.

