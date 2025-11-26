BOSTON (WHDH) - An immersive new experience is at Boston’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The hotel is teaming up with Boston Ballet to bring one of its biggest performances to life. It allows guests to experience the Nutcracker like never before.

“We’re so happy about this wonderful partnership: an iconic institution, a cultural landmark for Boston,” Markus Lindner said, the general manager of Mandarin Oriental Boston. “It could be just a stay for the two of you – a very romantic setting. We can host a dedicated dinner for you and you just enjoy the magic of the space. But also, you can bring up to 50 friends here and host a dinner party.”

The presidential suit is decked out with more than just boughs of holly. Nutcrackers, sugar plums, and surprises around every corner.

“A lot’s happening — come and see us!,” Linder said.

The experience begins in the lobby. On Friday and Saturday nights, there’s a Nutcracker inspired cocktail popup bar and cake and tea service on Sundays.

While event prices vary, booking overnight stays in the Nutcracker Suite will cost about $10,000 per night. You’ll also get free tickets to the performance.

“I’m happy to say it’s booking up very quickly; there’s only a few selective days that are still open before Christmas. But reach out to us; we’re happy to look into it,” Linder said.

