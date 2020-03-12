Boston’s Marriott Long Wharf hotel closes amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Marriott Long Wharf in Boston has decided to close its doors after consulting with city health officials.

The closure was confirmed by the company in a statement on Thursday.

“In consultation with the Boston Public Health Commission, we have made the mutual decision to close the hotel today,” a hotel spokesman said. “This decision comes as a result of new information and is made in the interest of public health. We appreciate and support the efforts of our public health authorities as they continue their important work to mitigate potential spread of the novel coronavirus. The safety and well-being of our guests is of paramount importance to us.”

The Marriott Long Wharf hosted a Biogen meeting last month that has since been linked to dozens of presumptive coronavirus cases.

