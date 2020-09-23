Starting Tuesday and running through Oct. 3, the City of Boston’s mobile testing site will be located in Grove Hall.

“Our mobile testing team was created to strategically expand testing in neighborhoods most in need because we know this is fundamental for keeping residents safe and healthy,” said Mayor Martin Walsh. “Thank you to East Boston Neighborhood Health Center for their continued partnership throughout the pandemic.”

The site, at 40 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester across from the Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library, will offer testing at no cost and for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

No appointment is needed but registration is required.

Those interested in pre-registering should call 617-568-4500, and if they cannot reach that number call 617-569-5800 for assistance.

The dates and hours in the mobile testing site in Grove Hall are: Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 25: 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Friday, Oct. 2: 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 3: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

