Boston’s New England Aquarium announces reopening date

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium in Boston will reopen on Feb. 5, the attraction announced Tuesday.

“We pride ourselves on offering a safe, enjoyable, and virtually touch-free experience,” the aquarium said in a statement. “We will continue to follow public health guidelines from the City of Boston and the Commonwealth, such as strictly enforcing mask wearing and physical distancing, and limit ticket sales so that we stay well under the maximum allowed capacity.”

