BOSTON (WHDH) - The city’s new Martin Luther King Jr. statue is taking shape on Boston Common, as crews installed the first of several pieces Wednesday.

The “Embrace” monument symbolizes the hug MLK shared with his wife Coretta Scott King after he won the Nobel Peace Prize.

It also celebrates the couple’s time in Boston, where they met as students.

The memorial will be installed throughout December in time for its official unveiling on January 13 just before MLK Day.

