BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Reparations Task Force is getting to work studying the impact of slavery on the city.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the members of the city’s Reparations Task Force at the Museum of African American History on Tuesday.

Members represent different backgrounds and expertise. The mayor says she hopes their work will help build a better Boston for everyone.

“This conversation has been generations in the making, and we are appointing a multigenerational task force to reflect the full breadth of that history and struggle,” Mayor Wu said. “We will be another step closer to reconciling our complicated history with our vision for a more connected, more inclusive, more equitable Boston for all of us.”

The task force will propose recommendations on reparations for the descendants of enslaved people in Boston.

The individuals appointed to the task force include:

Joseph D. Feaster, Jr., Chair

Denilson Fanfan, Youth Member – Burke High School

L’Merchie Frazier

George “Chip” Greenidge, Jr.

Dr. Kerri Greenidge

Dr. David Harris

Carrie Mays

Na’tisha Mills

Dorothea Jones

Damani Williams, Youth Member – Burke High School

