BOSTON (WHDH) - The first baby of 2023 arrived at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston at 12:07am. Baby Boy Iraklis was born to mom Paula. He weighs 9lbs, 10oz. Mom and baby are resting comfortably.

The Public Affairs offices at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch as the city rings in the New Year to determine which Boston hospital earns the honor of welcoming the first baby in 2023.

The largest birthing center in Massachusetts, this is the second year in a row that the first baby of the new year was born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)