Boston’s North End pushing back against proposed Starbucks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tensions reached a boiling point at a packed public meeting in the North End Thursday night, where community members pushed back against the a proposal to open a Starbucks in the historic Boston neighborhood.

Many of those who spoke out against the opening said they worried that the major coffee chain would threaten the authentic culture of Boston’s Little Italy.

The proposed Starbucks would be located at the front of Hanover Street, known as the neighborhood’s “gateway.”

The Seattle-based coffee giant would be one of three tenants in the redevelopment.

Representatives from Starbucks say the company would bring sustainability to a spot where many stores have closed.

The developer says the so-called ‘Piazza’ would be an enhancement and would include an Italian heritage monument.

But others were not impressed.

“You might as well paint eyebrows on the Mona Lisa,” said one resident. “It’s disgraceful to anyone who lives here.”

Thursday’s meeting was the first public forum.

A spokesperson for the developer said there is a chance Starbucks could be left out of the development.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)