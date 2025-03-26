BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new National Women’s Soccer League team announced Wednesday it was changing its name to Boston Legacy Football Club.

After consulting with fans and advisors, the club changed its name from BOS Nation FC, and is expected to reveal its new crest soon, according to the club’s controlling owner Jennifer Epstein.

The team wanted a name that keeps the focus on Boston while invoking both its long history and its importance as a hub of future innovation,” Boston Legacy FC said in a statement.

Boston’s team is slated to compete in the NWSL in 2026.

“Our name is just the beginning. It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life,” Epstein said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)