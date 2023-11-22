BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s official 2023 Christmas tree arrived at Boston Common from Nova Scotia Tuesday ahead of this year’s scheduled tree lighting later this month.

Santa Claus was on hand to help welcome the new tree to Boston. Crews were later seen working to secure the tree in place.

This year’s tree is a 40-year-old white spruce. It stands 45-feet tall and was donated by landowner Bette Gourley in the town of Stewiacke, Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia has, for decades, sent a tree to Boston as a sign of thanks for relief efforts after a massive explosion in Halifax, Nova Scotia in December, 1917.

The explosion happened aboard a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor and devastated part of the city. Boston quickly sent a train loaded with supplies and emergency personnel to aid with the response, as described in a statement from the office of Mayor Michelle Wu.

Back for an 82nd year, this year’s Boston Common Tree Lighting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30.

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. next to the Visitor’s Information Center at 139 Tremont Street on the Common and are set to include live music and other attractions in addition to the tree lighting itself.

“The Boston Common Tree Lighting has always been a special tradition kicking off Boston’s holiday season, and I’m grateful for Nova Scotia’s generous gift as we continue to honor our enduring friendship,” Wu said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors to the Common this winter with a symbol of the compassion and community spirit that the holiday season brings.”

In addition to the official Boston Common tree itself, the tree lighting event on Nov. 30 will light other trees around Boston Common and the Boston Public Garden.

Officials are then scheduled to flip the switch to light trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

