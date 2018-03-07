Boston’s Old North Church to start charging admission

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston’s historic Old North Church will start charging admission in the spring.

Church officials said the money from admissions will help fund preservation and maintenance. The church played a role in the American Revolution, hanging signal lanterns to warn Paul Revere that the British were coming.

Admission will be $8 for adults, $6 for students and $4 for children over the age of 5. Certain people, including Boston residents and members of the Old North Church Congregation, will still be able to get in for free.

Charging for admission begins on May 1.

