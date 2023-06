BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Pride Parade returns Saturday morning as a part of the city’s celebrations for Pride Month.

Last year, the parade was canceled because of leadership shake-ups within the Boston Pride Committee.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. in Copley Square, and the route will end at Boston Common.

