Boston’s Seaport to transform into enchanted wonderland with winter games, Christmas tree market, holiday decor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Seaport District will transform into an enchanted wonderland with winter games, a Christmas tree market, extensive holiday decor, and more, officials announced Thursday.

“Seaport has become the best place in Boston for those wishing to embrace winter. This year, we were challenged to determine how best to continue to support neighborhood visitation in a way that puts safety first. From Snowport, our outdoor winter game destination, to Winter Wonder Walks every Saturday through the holiday, to branded, open-air, electric vehicles carrying hot pink trees available to transport shoppers from one end of the district to another, we’re committed to preserving the magic of the season for those seeking it this holiday, said Maggie Smith, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at WS Development.

Festive electric vehicles featuring hot pink holiday trees in their rear will offer free rides and traverse a route inclusive of Post Office Square, the New England Aquarium, South Station, Seaport Boulevard, and the Boston Innovation Design Center.

An interactive winter wonderland, known as “Snowport,” will offer socially distant, outdoor play by way of iceless curling and large-scale versions of classic games such as Battleship, light-up Bocce, Jenga, KanJam, and cornhole.

“Winter Wonder Walks” will be held every Saturday through Dec. 19, offering a chance to vist up to 20 shops and views of a 54-foot Norway Spruce tree adorned in 10,000 white lights at Seaport Common.

A 9-foot Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah will be on display starting Dec. 10.

Christmas trees, wreaths, kissing balls, tree stands, lights, and more will be available for purchase at the Seaport’s Tree Market staring Nov. 20 through Dec. 24. A tree delivery service will also be offered.

The Biscuit, Red’s Best, and Hooked will be on hand to serve up a variety of warming comfort foods out of a shipping container turned takeout window.

