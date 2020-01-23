Boston’s South Station undergoing renovations to create ‘comfortable and convenient’ travel conditions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s South Station is undergoing renovations, allowing for direct connections between the rail and bus terminals.

The South Station Air Rights Project unveiled renderings of an improved South Station, which includes a mixed-use tower, an expanded outdoor concourse area, and transit patron benefits.

Currently, South Station rail and bus terminals are in two separate buildings, but the completion of this project “will create comfortable and convenient transfers to all modes of transit,” according to the Air Rights Project.

The outdoor concourse area will increase in size by 67 percent, with the tracks and platforms completely covered.

The new bus terminal is expected to increase capacity by more than 50 percent.

A mix-use tower will also add 700,000 square feet of office space and 166 residential units.

The project has been broken up into three sections and is expected to last 54 months.

