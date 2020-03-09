Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced on Monday.

Walsh said he collaborated with state and city officials before it was decided that the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade would be canceled “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy.”

“While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases. Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials,” Walsh said in a statement. “We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston.”

