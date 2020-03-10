Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid growing coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to growing coronavirus concerns, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced on Monday.

Walsh said he collaborated with state and city officials before it was decided that the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade would be canceled “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy.”

“While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases. Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials,” Walsh said in a statement. “We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston.”

David Falvey, of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, is in agreement with the city’s decision.

“My own personal conscience was worried about potential sick people infected others. There’s no doubt about it,” he said.

Packing more than a million people, shoulder-to-shoulder along the parade route, felt like the wrong decision, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn added.

“I was actively involved in the decision making with the mayor, elected officials, and public health professionals,” he said. “It was the right move, although it’s disappointing.”

Later, city officials announced they would also be canceling the annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast.

“While I am disappointed we won’t be able to celebrate with the annual St Patrick’s Day Breakfast this year, it is clear that this is the proper decision based on the advice of experts and public health officials,” Senator Nick Collins said.

For more information on the city’s preventative measures, please visit boston.gov/coronavirus.

